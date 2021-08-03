Tirupati : People vexed with anti-people policies of govts says PCC president Sake Sailajanath

Tirupati : Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Sake Sailajanath made it clear that no one (leader) will be spared if they act against party interests in the state.

Participating in the state-level meeting of BC, SC, ST and Minority cells leaders and activists at Ambedkar Bhavan here on Monday, he sought the local leaders to send a report on those leaders who were ignoring the party and acting against party interests.

He said people were vexed with the anti-people policies of Centre and state and also disillusioned with the ruling of both the governments. He appealed to everyone to make sincere efforts for revamping party.

Presiding over the meeting, party city president Mangati Gopal Reddy exhorted the rank and file to come up with renewed vigour for strengthening the party.

Korivi Vinaykumar(SC Cell chairman), N Venkateswara Rao(BC Cell chairman), Dada Gandhi(Minority cell chairman), PCC general secretary and in-charge of ST cell P Santhakumari, state vice-president Martin Luther, Women Congress state president Prameelamma and others were present.