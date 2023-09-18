  • Menu
Tirupati: PhD awarded to Menaka

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Pharmaceutical Sciences to T Menaka. She has...

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Pharmaceutical Sciences to T Menaka. She has submitted her thesis to the University on “Impurity Profiling, New method development and validation of Dipyridamole, Dronedarone in bulk and pharmaceutical formulation.” She has completed her research under the supervision of Prof B Ramya Kuber.

