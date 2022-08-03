Tirupati: Pingali Venkayya's services to nation recalled

Tirupati: Rich tributes were paid to freedom fighter and the designer of the national flag Pingali Venkayya and noted playwright and actor Bellary Raghava on their birth anniversaries on Tuesday.

District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy offered floral tributes to their portraits at the Collectorate and recalled their contributions. The programme was arranged jointly by the district information and public relations department and tourism department.

He said that everyone is motivated with their lives. On the occasion of celebrating 75 years of Independence, the Central government has directed to organise various programmes on each day from August 1 to 15 to promote patriotism among the Indians. Distribution of tricolour to every home through the ward/village secretariat staff, displaying the national flag at every home, shop, office and industries, felicitating freedom fighters and several other programmes will be held during this fortnight.

Saying that celebrating the 146th birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya in Tirupati is a memorable event, the Collector recalled his contributions during the freedom struggle. The acting abilities of Bellary Raghava were also recalled. District information and public relations officer Balakondaiah, tourism officer Umapathi, archaeology assistant director Siva Prasad and other officials participated.

In another programme, Additional SP E Supraja unveiled the tricolour and offered floral tributes to Pingali Venkayya. She said that with his determination, Venkayya has achieved several feats which everyone should follow. Administrative officer Vanajakshi, district crime records bureau CI Chandrasekhar Pillai, RI Admin Chandrasekhar and others participated.

At Municipal Corporation office, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali paid tributes to Pingali Venkayya. They said that the youth should take the spirit of the sacrifices of freedom fighters and get motivated by them. Everyone should celebrate the 75th Independence Day as a memorable event. Additional Commissioner Sunitha, deputy commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, health officer Dr Harikrishna, revenue officers Lokesh Varma, Sethu Madhav and others also took part. SV Medical College Principal Dr P A Chandrasekharan also offered floral tributes to Pingali Venkayya and gave a message to medical students on his role in the freedom struggle. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme officer Dr C V S Rayudu, Dr Sunil Kumar, Dr Vasundhara Devi, Dr Venkat and others were present.