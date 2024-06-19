Tirupati poised to boost GSDP in next 5 years

Tirupati: Tirupati district is poised for substantial development under the new government’s five-year plan, aiming to significantly boost the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

This growth hinges on tapping into the district’s diverse potential, requiring a proactive governmental approach.

The district boasts an ideal ecosystem, with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) playing a crucial role in contributing to the State GDP. Its coastal resources, including tourism hotspots like Pulicat and SHAR, offer immense opportunities for economic growth.

Industrially, Tirupati holds a competitive edge among other districts, featuring Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 1 and EMC 2) and the established Sri City, which hosts numerous international industries with investments over 4.5 billion US dollars and exports which exceed four billion US dollars.

Additionally, the upcoming industrial park at Yerpedu-Srikalahasti under Vizag – Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) which was originally nurtured by the previous TDP government, is set to transform the area into a world-class industrial hub, benefiting nearby cities such as Tirupati and Naidupet.

Strategically located near the metro cities of Chennai and Bengaluru, Tirupati district is well-positioned for growth. Its international airport is poised to enhance domestic connectivity and pave the way for international flights. The Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub which will be set up in Tirupati airport will also have an enormous potential. Proximity to Krishnapatnam port further boosts its logistical advantages.

Infrastructure development is also a priority, with ongoing improvements to the Puthalapattu-Naidupet and Puttur-Nagari highways besides others expected to be completed soon. Enhanced road, rail, air and port connectivity, coupled with the spiritual significance of Lord Venkateswara, is likely to attract numerous industries.

An industrialist highlighted the need for the government to offer competitive incentives and build confidence among potential investors, who often compare the State’s offerings with those of neighbouring States. Matching or exceeding these incentives could provide a significant edge in attracting industrial investments.

Tirupati District Collector Pravin Kumar told The Hans India mentioned about the development of industrial nodes, particularly the 2,600-acre Yerpedu–Srikalahasti node, which can expand to an additional 10,000 acres in future. Based on the market demand several viable projects may come up in this area.

This long-term master plan aims to ensure sustainable urban development and create an economically vibrant VCIC, generating substantial job opportunities and economic activity in the region.

Several Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) projects are also underway, further solidifying the district’s contribution to the state GDP. The Collector is optimistic about the district’s growth prospects over the next five years.