Tirupati: Police acting in favour of TDP, alleges Subba Reddy

Tirupati: TTD Chairman and YSRCP party in-charge Y V Subba Reddy accused the police of acting in favour of Telugu Desam Party leaders in Kuppam constituency.

Presiding over the YSRCP Nellore, Kadapa and Chittoor districts party meeting on local body polls held at private Kalyana Mandapam in Tirupati on Saturday, Subba Reddy said the police were not taking any action on the YSRCP leaders' complaints.

He alleged that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu followers have attacked YSRCP leaders in Kuppam segment recently.

Reddy said that police were completely acting in a biased manner and added the SEC has no powers to cancel the unanimously elected panchayats.

In the villages, TDP was provoking common people and creating clashes among themselves ahead of panchayat elections but the SEC was not responding properly over the TDP wrong doings.

He said that the party has already collected data on officials who are acting biased and in favour of TDP. He warned the officials would face serious consequences once the elections are over.