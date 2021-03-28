Tirupati: Police crack temple hundi burglary case in 24 hours

Tirupati: The Urban police cracked the case of the vain bid to burgle the Hundi at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple within 24 hours by nabbing a person, who is a minor involved in the case. Police said that the minor from Adilabad district, Telangana, after a tiff with his father left home and reached Tirupati two days back. He went to the shrine after the money Rs 500 with him exhausted where after noticing the Hundi near Dwajastham, he got the idea of breaking it to get money for his expenses. He managed to stay back in the shrine hiding, after the closure of the temple and with the bunch of key he tried to open the Hundi after removing the cloth cover, police said adding that after failed in the attempt to burgle, he left after the temple was opened next day morning i.e. Saturday. Following a complaint from TTD vigilance department, Tirupati East

police registered a case and took up investigation. Speaking to the media, Tirupati Urban SP CH Venkata Appala Naidu said special teams which were formed launched searches, based on the clues from CCTV cameras at various places in the city including Railway station, bus stand and other places leading to nabbing of the juvenile involved in the failed robbery. The high-end technology helped the police identify the accused when he was near Pushkarini here and took him into custody. In the intense questioning that followed, the boy confessed to the crime, the SP said appreciating the special teams tireless efforts in cracking the case within 24 hours after the case was reported to police. The SP appreciated police constables Barusha, Dibakar and SI Balakrishna who were instrumental in nabbing the culprit within 24 hours of the burglary. DSPs Murali Kirshna, Muralidhar and others were present.