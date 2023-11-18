Tirupati: Police impose traffic restrictions for Panchami Theertham

Tirupati : District administration, police and temple management of TTD are gearing up for the smooth conduct of Panchami Theertham which will be held on Saturday to mark the conclusion of the nine-day Padmavathi Ammavari Karthika Brahmotsavam in Tiruchanur.

Keeping in view a large congregation of devotees, more so women who will arrive from various places for a holy dip in the temple tank Padma Pushkarini on the occasion of Panchami Theertham, the district police imposed restrictions on the traffic for the smooth conduct of the last day of Brahmotsavam.

Accordingly, vehicles going from Tirupati to Tiruchanur and Tiruchanur to Tirupati were barred from midnight into the town, till the completion of the festival.

Tirupati district SP Parameswara Reddy said that to ensure orderly holy dip of devotees, police set up three ‘holding points’ at Pudi (Gosala) on the banks of Swarnamukhi river, ZP High School and Navjeevan Blind Home from where the devotees will be sent in groups to go to Pushkarini, the temple tank through gate No. 4 only, for holy dip in the Pushkarini waters.

People from Tirupati should park their four-wheelers at market yard (Thana Palli cross) and two-wheelers at Shilparamam and also Vartha cross to go to the holding points at Navjeevan from there to Pushkarini. Those coming from Renigunta, Gajulamandyam and Narayanadri Hospital side should park their vehicles at Vartha cross and go to Navjeevan holding point.

Those coming from Tamil Nadu via Pudi should park their vehicles at Padipeta parking area and from there go to the holding point (Pudi) at Gosala to go to the Pushkarini.

And those who are coming from Chittoor side should park their vehicles in the parking area opposite Taj hotel at Thanapalli cross and go by walking to Navajeevan holding point. The villagers in the Tirupati rural coming to Tirupati should take diversion at petrol bunk

at Padipeta to go to Mullapudi, Thanapalli cross to reach Tirupati via Taj Hotel road. The Tirupati district police requested the devotees to follow their guidelines including avoid wearing costly jewellery and also keep cell phones safely. The children and aged should bring one of their relatives for the Punya Snanam, the SP said seeking the residents of Tiruchanur and devotees to cooperate with the police for the successful conduct of Panchami Theertham.