Tirupati: Political heat, fervour rise as nomination phase set to begin

Tirupati : With the clock ticking down to the commencement of the crucial nomination filing phase in the electoral process, candidates are excited in their preparations.

The nomination process for the general elections will begin on Thursday. This assumes significance before they seriously plunge into the final phase of the campaign for the elections to be held on May 13. Candidates of main political parties have already chosen auspicious days in consultation with the pundits to file their nominations as luck should also favour them in addition to their efforts.

In tandem with the candidates' fervour, the official machinery has left no stone unturned in ensuring seamless arrangements across every constituency headquarters to facilitate the smooth reception of nominations. From logistical coordination to administrative readiness, every aspect of the nomination process has been meticulously attended to, aligning with the guidelines set forth by the Election Commission of India.

This time, much ahead of the nomination process, both the ruling YSRCP and the opposition NDA have announced the names of their contesting candidates clearing all ambiguity among the aspirants for the tickets. This proactive move has allowed candidates to address internal discontent within their respective parties and approach the elections with renewed confidence. Even the Congress party has announced the names of its candidates from all the constituencies.

The political landscape now paints a clear picture, with all 14 Assembly and three Lok Sabha constituencies under the erstwhile Chittoor district poised for a triangular contest among the YSRCP, NDA, and Congress parties. Additionally, a few constituencies may witness multi-cornered contests as smaller parties prepare to enter the fray.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is set to contest for the eighth consecutive time from the Kuppam constituency, with his wife N Bhuvaneswari and other leaders slated to file his nomination papers at 12:33 pm on April 19. Meanwhile, Tirupati's YSRCP candidate Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Srikalahasti's TDP candidate Bojjala Sudheer Reddy will submit their papers on April 18. Several other leaders are expected to follow suit in the initial days, capitalising on what is considered to be more auspicious time.

Among other key contestants this time are Ministers Peddireddi Ramchandra Reddy (YSRCP), R K Roja (YSRCP), and former minister N Amaranatha Reddy (TDP) who will contest from Punganur, Nagari and Palamaner respectively.



Prior to the commencement of the nomination process, YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Congress party state president YS Sharmila Reddy toured the district, rallying support for their candidates. Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan also made his presence felt in Tirupati, addressing concerns among party leaders from both JSP and TDP who opposed the candidacy of Arani Srinivasulu.



These leaders are anticipated to revisit the district within the next 15 days to extend their campaign outreach to other areas. Once the nomination filing deadline closes on April 25, the campaign is expected to escalate.



The official machinery has laid out elaborate monitoring arrangements to ensure strict adherence to the model code of conduct by all parties and leaders, underlining the commitment to a fair electoral process.

