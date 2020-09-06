Tirupati: Poor turnout of candidates at NDA, NA exams

Tirupati: The Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) National Defence Academy, Naval Academy (NDA & NA) examinations held on Sunday witnessed poor attendance. Probably the first offline examination since lockdown in the country, it registered only 38.79 per cent of the attendance in the morning session while 38.48 percent in the afternoon session.

It was said that many due to the fears of Covid and lack of proper transport facilities from other places to Tirupati might be the reason for the poor attendance. A total of 2,983 candidates have registered to take the examination in Tirupati which was held in six centres in the city.

Out of them only 1,125 have attended in the forenoon session while 1,858 were absent. In the afternoon session another 10 candidates have dropped with 1,115 took the examination with 1,868 absentees.

UPSC deputy secretary S C Sharu monitored the examinations along with RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy. All the candidates were thoroughly checked before entering the examination hall. Wearing of face mask and following of physical distancing were made mandatory. Security arrangements were made at all the centres.

APSRTC has operated special buses from the central bus station to examination centres for the candidates. They arranged a help desk at the central bus station to provide information to the candidates. According to the officials, the examination went off peacefully.