Tirupati Press Club elects new office-bearers

Tirupati: The high voltage elections to elect a new body for Tirupati Press Club were held on Sunday. The counting of votes began on Monday and completed on Tuesday morning after a marathon exercise of over 20 hours.

For the first time 91.99 per cent polling was reported with 517 votes polled out of 562 votes.

The members of the press club waited anxiously to see the results as three panels contested in the elections and campaigned vigorously. Ultimately, R Murali was elected as president while P Balachandra emerged victorious as secretary for the second consecutive time. G Chandra Babu has won the election as treasurer. Significantly, all these three belong to the same panel.

Also, S Prakash Babu and R Lavanya Kumar have become vice-presidents while D Jagadish Kumar, Y Chenchu Bathaiah and G Madhav were elected as joint secretaries. Also, nine executive members were elected. The tenure of the office-bearers will be two years.

Senior journalist B Murali conducted the elections smoothly as returning officer while he was assisted by AROs Surendra, Syam Naidu, Narayana Reddy and Padmanabham. All the members lauded their services in conducting a non-stop counting process for almost 23 hours.