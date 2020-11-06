Tirupati: Prevention of RedSander smuggling, a big challenge for SEB, says ASP Rishanth Reddy

Tirupati: By the latest decision of AP Cabinet, curbing of Red Sander Smuggling activity in Rayalaseema and Nellore districts will be gone under the supervision of special enforcement bureau (SEB). So far RSASTF (RedSander Anti Smuggling Task Force) has been looking at the RS smuggling prevention and conducting continuous raids on smugglers in the Seshachalam forest in the vicinity of Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore and some parts of Prakasam.

Every day, somewhere RSASTF is attacking smugglers and seizing the RS logs in large scale. Hundreds of smugglers were arrested for the last many years in smuggling cases. But only a few key persons were arrested in connection with Redsander smuggling. In this backdrop, the AP state government has taken a decision to hand over the task force supervision responsibility to SEB in charge, Chittoor.

It may be noted that 10 years ago AP taskforce was established in Tirupati forest division office to eradicate the Redsander smuggling and protect the Nation property for which home affairs department has set up a special police station as a state unit to book smuggling cases anywhere in the state. At the beginning, the Government posted as DSP cadre officer for task force activities. Later, the then CM N Chandrababu Naidu appointed a DIG rank officer to supervise the taskforce. Following the DIG Kantha Rao's transfer, non-cadre SP posted as a union officer of RSASTF, Tirupati.

With AP cabinet decision, SEB has to face a big challenge in curbing Redsander smuggling and prevention of Tamil Nadu Smugglers movement in Seshachalam forest. "RSASTF activities will continue as it is, but SEB would supervise the task force operations, and additionally SEB can deal with online gambling and related cases investigations," SEB Chittoor District in charge ASP Y Rishanth Reddy told The Hans India.