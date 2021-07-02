Tirupati: Red sanders dump worth Rs 2 cr seized

Tirupati: In a major haul, Red Sander Anti Smuggling Task Force(RSASTF) seized 348 logs from a dump worth about Rs 2 crore in Sadasivakona forest area located in between Vadamalapeta and Puttur, 35 km from here. Addressing press conference here on Thursday, Task Force DSP Muralidhar said RSI Suresh team led by RI Bhaskar and RSI Viswanath team led by CI Venkatravi found a red sanders dump stashed by smugglers containing 348 logs in the government market. The DSP told this was the biggest dump of recent times seized by the Task Force. "The smugglers might have stashed the logs here since long time as vehicles have no entry into the Tamil Nadu state due to Corona pandemic and might thought to transport after lockdown ends," he said. CI Subramanyam registered a case.

RI Bhaskar, CIs Venkararavi, Chandrasekhar , Subramanyam, FRO Prasad, RSIs Suresh, Lingadhar were present in the conference. Cap: Task force DSP Muralidhar observing seized red sanders logs in Tirupati on Thursday