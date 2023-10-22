Tirupati: Religious fervour, gaiety mark Venkateswara temple annual fete

Tirupati: Gaiety and religious fervor marked the annual celebration at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Sri City on Saturday. A large number of people including employees working in various enterprises in the Sri City, devotees from nearby villages and students studying in various educational institutions in the area thronged the shrine located amidst lush green and serene location in Sri City, to take part in the temple festivities.



As a preparatory religious exercise, Vedic scholars conducted various rituals, such as Sankalpam, Kalasa puja, Punyahavachanam, and Veda Parayanam on Friday evening. On Saturday early morning, special prayers were offered to the Lord,

followed by chanting of Vishnu Sahasranaama, Ganapati Homam, Navagraha Homam, Sudarshana Homam, and many other rituals. Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City participated in the Homam and took part in the poojas.

Srimad Bhaagavata Paaraayanam was also held by the members of the Bhagavata Bhakta Samajam adding more to the spiritual ambience. Ravindra Sannareddy expressed happiness on the successful culmination of the temple annual celebrations with the active participation of the people from neighbouring villages. He called upon

the surrounding villagers to visit the temple and have blessings of the Lord.

Teertha Prasadam and Anna Prasadam were offered to the devotees who expressed their happiness at the darshan of the Lord and for taking part in various religious rituals.