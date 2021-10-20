  • Menu
Tirupati: Religious fervour marks Astabandhana Maha Samprokshana

Priests performing the rituals as part of three-day Ashta Bandhana Samprokshanam at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Srivari Mettu, near Srinivasa Mangapuram on Tuesday
Priests performing the rituals as part of three-day Ashta Bandhana Samprokshanam at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Srivari Mettu, near Srinivasa Mangapuram on Tuesday

Highlights

Astabandhana Maha Samprokshana was held at Sri Venkateswara temple, Srivari Mettu, Srinivasa Mangapuram, 20 km from here on Tuesday morning.

Tirupati: Astabandhana Maha Samprokshana was held at Sri Venkateswara temple, Srivari Mettu, Srinivasa Mangapuram, 20 km from here on Tuesday morning.

As part of celebrations, Abhishekam and Snapana thirumanjanam and Kshiraduvasam rituals were performed for the utsava idols of Sri Bhoga Srinivasa at the Yagashala in the morning followed by the Visesha Homas and Ashta Bandhana rituals in the evening.

The three-day fete began on Monday with Ankurarpana ceremony.

On Wednesday, Maha Shanti Abhisekam, Homas, Purnahuti and Avahana Archana will be conducted in the morning between 6 am and 7 am followed by Maha Samprokshana fete.

