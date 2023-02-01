  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Religious fervour marks Metlotsavam

Devotees participating in Mahotsavam at Alipiri in Tirupati on Tuesday
x

Devotees participating in Mahotsavam at Alipiri in Tirupati on Tuesday 

Highlights

More than 3,500 Dasaparas from AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka take part, start trekking to Tirumala singing Dasa Sankeertans

Tirupati: The Bhajanaparas should follow the footsteps of the great saints, acharya purushas and emperors who did the Sanatana Dharma Prachara by chanting the divine names and take forward the Venkateswara Vaibhava across the globe, said Puttige Mutt Seer Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji.

Taking part in the Traimasik Metlotsavam at Alipiri Padala Mandapam in the early hours of Tuesday, the pontiff along with Dasa Sahitya Project Special Officer Ananda Theerthacharyulu performed Metla Puja. In his Anugraha Bhashanam on the occasion, he said Sri Vyasaraja Theertha, Annamacharya, Sri Krishna Devaraya and many more bhaktas reached Tirumala trekking Aliipiri and chanting the divine names and attained salvation. Over 3,500 Dasaparas from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka took part in this programme and started trekking to Tirumala singing Dasa Sankeertans, marking the conclusion of the three-day Metlotsavam which will be observed once in three months.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X