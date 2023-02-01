Tirupati: Religious fervour marks Metlotsavam

Tirupati: The Bhajanaparas should follow the footsteps of the great saints, acharya purushas and emperors who did the Sanatana Dharma Prachara by chanting the divine names and take forward the Venkateswara Vaibhava across the globe, said Puttige Mutt Seer Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji.

Taking part in the Traimasik Metlotsavam at Alipiri Padala Mandapam in the early hours of Tuesday, the pontiff along with Dasa Sahitya Project Special Officer Ananda Theerthacharyulu performed Metla Puja. In his Anugraha Bhashanam on the occasion, he said Sri Vyasaraja Theertha, Annamacharya, Sri Krishna Devaraya and many more bhaktas reached Tirumala trekking Aliipiri and chanting the divine names and attained salvation. Over 3,500 Dasaparas from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka took part in this programme and started trekking to Tirumala singing Dasa Sankeertans, marking the conclusion of the three-day Metlotsavam which will be observed once in three months.