Tirupati: Render service with devotion, JEO exhorts Srivari Sevaks

Tirupati: TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahamam called upon the Srivari Sevaks (volunteers) to render service to the devotees participating in the annual Brahmotsavams in Vontimitta, with commitment and strive to make the 9-day fete a grand success.

Veerabrham along with TTD officials including PRO T Ravi addressed the group leaders of the Srivari Sevaks at Vontimitta on Sunday briefing the services including queue management, Anna prasadam distribution and guiding the pilgrims during Brahmotsavams more so on Sitarama Kalyanam day, which is expected to attract huge number of devotees in Vontimitta.

The JEO said on the day of Sita Rama Kalyanam, which is observed as state function on April 5, the devotees start coming to galleries from 4pm itself. So you all should be prepared with bags containing Annaprasadam, Laddu, Akshata, Pasupu-Kumkuma packets, water sachets etc for distribution to devotees participating in the celestial wedding in which Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and a host of dignitaries and officials participate.

He said the passes related to service areas, will be distributed and directed the Sevaks to render services to devotees with patience. "Keep up the reputation of Srivari Seva live with your impeccable services during Vontimitta Brahmotsavams," he maintained.

PRO Ravi, who is in-charge of Srivari Sevaks, volunteers wing, said that daily 500 Srivari Sevaks will be involved in the services of devotees and on April 5, the Sitarama Kalyanam day, 2,000 volunteers will be pressed into service.

CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, General Manager Transport Sesha Reddy, SVETA Director Prasanthi and VGO Manohar were present.