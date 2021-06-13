Tirupati: Renigunta station to get another entrance on airport side soon

Tirupati: Renigunta railway station will soon get another entrance from the airport side for the convenience of people. It will be developed to get a modern look where food courts, shopping centres and other amenities would come up, said the South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya. Once the new entrance is completed, passengers can move in which direction they want.

The GM inspected Renigunta and Tirupati stations on Saturday along with the Divisional Railway Manager Alok Tiwari and other officials. At Tirupati station, he reviewed the development of south side entry, the progress of ongoing RUB work at RC road and other infrastructure developmental works.

He also inspected the passenger amenities provided at the station and also reviewed the CCTV monitoring facility and discussed further developmental plans with officials. The GM said the ongoing RUB works may get completed by September as some works are to be completed by the Municipal Corporation.

On the occasion, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy met the GM at Renigunta station and discussed various developmental plans pertaining to his region and the pending projects. The MP has touched upon various issues like the long pending Tirupati station redevelopment plan, the south side development works and slow pace of Tiruchanoor station works.

He also underlined the need to introduce new trains to various destinations from Tirupati like the much-needed daily trains to Shirdi, New Delhi and Mumbai. Additional daily trains to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam are also to be introduced. Gurumoorthy mentioned the need for a new passenger train between Nellore and Chittoor via Tirupati to cater the needs of common people of the two districts.

He also requested the GM to release sufficient funds to gear up the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line works. Gajanan Mallya reacted positively to the MP's representation and assured that they will be considered appropriately.

During the day, the GM also visited Sri Venkateswara Agricultural College (SVAC) in Tirupati where he interacted with the staff and appreciated the work done in finding new technologies to increase production in agriculture and related sectors.