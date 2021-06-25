Tirupati reports first case of Delta plus variant in Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: In a big jolt to the denizens of the pilgrim city, Deputy CM and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Nani has stated the first case of Delta plus variant was reported in Tirupati. The patient was already discharged and is normal. This was even stated by the Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas in Vijayawada.

Amidst the fears of the pace with which the Delta plus variant of Covid infected the people, the minister's statement has created jitters among the people. After witnessing a sharp surge in Covid cases for the past three months during which the daily cases have even crossed 3,000, the district has been heaving a sigh of relief for the past one week as the cases have dropped to below 800. There was a view among various quarters that the second wave has been coming to an end and the daily activities have begun with the lifting of day curfew in the state. At this juncture, the Delta plus variant case in the city has created panic.

Already much hue and cry was made in the social media about the new mutant which is said to be the next generation of SARS-COV-2 as it increased the transmissibility.

DM&HO Dr U Sreehari told The Hans India that the patient was having symptoms on April 3 following which his sample was collected on the next day. The result came on April 5 and was admitted to SVIMS for nine days and discharged on April 13. He was normal and not even under oxygen support during his hospital stay.



As part of genomic sequencing it was sent randomly to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad where mutation sequencing was also done. The results came on June 23 stating that his sample was having Delta plus variant. Dr Sreehari made it clear that the patient was completely cured long back and has been attending his duties. The samples of all his family members and 16 other samples of positive cases in his area in Mangalam of the city were sent to the CCMB. He said that there was no need for panic as there were no active cases with this variant now. At the same time as the possible third wave of the Covid is ahead, people should exercise all caution and duly follow the Covid appropriate behaviour so as to safeguard themselves from the deadly virus.