Tirupati: Rich tributes paid to former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Tirupati: Paying rich tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 79th birth anniversary on Sunday, the Congress leaders said it was Rajiv who laid the foundation for the growth of science and technology and also communication which saw the country achieving remarkable development.



The leaders garlanded the statue of Rajiv Gandhi at the municipal office circle in the city. Former National SC Commission member PM Kamalamma and Congress party senior leader Tamatam Venkata Narasimhulu said Rajiv Gandhi was also responsible for devolution of powers to local bodies and the credit for bringing National Education Policy first goes to him.

Party city president M Gopal Reddy, SC Cell state coordinator Gowdapera Chittibabu said it was Gandhi family which sacrificed their lives for the country. The downfall of the communal BJP started which was evident with the saffron party defeat in Karnataka election and exuded confidence that in 2024, the good old national party Congress will bounce back to power, they said.

PCC vice-president Prabhakar, Minority leader Nanne Khan, leaders Boyina Narendra and others were present.

In another programme held at the Old Municipal office under the leadership of PCC secretary Yarlapalli Gopi, the leaders paid floral tributes to his statue. The PCC secretary described Rajiv Gandhi as the father of technological revolution in the country and he brought the Panchayati Raj Act for the development of rural areas. It was Rajiv Gandhi who gave the youth of the country the right to vote at the age of 18. PCC members Potigari Bhaskar, Majeed Mohammed Patel, Ravi, Ramachandraiah, Sheikh Javid, Mastan, Venkatesh Goud and others participated.