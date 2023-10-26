Tirupati: Rs 80 lakh for Tallapaka Pedda Gangamma temple reconstruction

Tirupati : City MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with city Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Temple EO Mamatha laid foundation for the reconstruction of Tallapaka Pedda Gangamma Temple near RTC bus stand here on Wednesday.

The reconstruction was taken up under Srivani Trust Fund by the TTD on the request of MLA Karunakar Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, Bhumana said that TTD first agreed to take up Tataiahgunta Gangamma Temple works and was sanctioned to provide Rs 3.75 crore.

Later, the TTD also agreed to provide Rs 80 lakh from the funds to Thallapaka Pedda Gangamma temple and Rs 1 crore to Veshalamma temple for development.

Temples of all these three folk goddesses are ancient and worshipped by the city people and also from outside. The annual jathara for three folk goddesses is conducted every year in the same month.

Pedda Gangamma Temple will be constructed in such a way so as to not to cause any inconvenience to traffic, he explained. Thathayyagunta Gangamma Temple chairman Katta Gopi Yadav, Dodda Reddy Muni Sekhar Reddy, Pravallika Reddy and temple board members were present.