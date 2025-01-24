  • Menu
Tirupati: SBI donates cycles to girl students

Tirupati: SBI donates cycles to girl students
Tirupati: As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, State Bank of India donated 10 Hercules Ladybird cycles to girl students of Government ZP High School, Satyanarayanapuram, Tirupati on Thursday.

The cycles, worth Rs 1 lakh, were handed over by SBI Tirupati Regional Manager S Venkateswara Rao at a special programme, attended by school staff, SBI officials and around 200 students.

