Tirupati: SBI Ladies Club donates provisions to orphanage

SBI staff and Mathrusya Child and Old age home in-charge Sri Devi with the donated items in Tirupati on Saturday
SBI staff and Mathrusya Child and Old age home in-charge Sri Devi with the donated items in Tirupati on Saturday

SBI Ladies Club, Amravati circle has donated some provisions, 10 chairs, a table and a computer to Mathrusya Child and old age home in Tirupati on Saturday.

Members of SBI ladies club along with the liaison officer of the bank have handed over the items to Sri Devi who manages the Child and old age home.

The initiative was taken up as part of the Bank's social responsibility which it undertakes from time to time to help the deserving sections of society.

The Computer was given as a donation to help the student inmates in the online education as nowadays schools were not functioning due to pandemic and switched to virtual teaching mode.

