Tirupati: Services rendered by doctors during pandemic hailed

Tirupati: TS Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan lauded the services of SV Medical College Alumni association and the free seminars being conducted by them which will be of immense use to the medical students.

Addressing the meeting of SVMC Alumni association in Tirupati on Sunday, she commended the efforts of doctors and medical students during the Covid pandemic who worked hard round-the-clock to serve the infected persons and gave them a new life.

They took it not as a duty but acted with humanity by keeping themselves away from their families to serve the patients. "It is a great effort by our scientists who have brought the vaccines which everyone should take to stop the deadly virus by leaving away all myths and fears," she said.

Tamilisai Soundararajan underlined the role of doctors who are treated as gods in serving the poor and the society. Later, she distributed certificates to the faculty and students who participated in the seminar in the Department of Cardiology.

SVMC Principal Dr C Jaya Bhaskar, Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr T Bharathi, Covid nodal officer Dr S Subba Rao, Alumni association president Dr R Ramesh Babu and others took part in the programme.