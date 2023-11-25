Live
Tirupati: Shakespeare Garden & Herbal Garden inaugurated
Tirupati: Mohan Babu University Executive Director Vinay Maheswari has inaugurated ‘Shakespeare Garden and Herbal Garden’ set up by Sree Vidyanikethan International School, as part of its 13 hobby clubs, here on Friday.
The gardens were established with an intention of providing students with an authentic sense of learning during their educational journey.
The Shakespearean garden comprises many kinds of plants, especially those kinds that was referred in Shakespearean plays. Herbal garden, which consists of medicinal plants used in day to day life, was set up for an experiential learning of the students.
School principal Rajesh Patil, staff, students and others took part.
