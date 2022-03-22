Tirupati: Shift pollution causing factories to city outside

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha directed the officials to shift those factories discharging hazardous effluents and causing health problems to the people, away from the city. He wanted the city planning officials to see the bricks manufacturing units and cement mixture units to be shifted from the city.

After receiving complaint from people of Tirumala Reddy Nagar, who expressed their woes due to cement bricks manufacturing units located near their houses, causing health hazards like lungs infection, the Commissioner said business near the city was important but health of public is also more important.

Speaking to media after 'Spandana' grievance program at Municipal Office here on Monday, he said it is the responsibility of all to save the city from pollution as it has been progressing in Swatchh Sarvekshan.

Responding to a complaint from Corporators Laddu Bhaskar Reddy, SK Babu and Anjaneyulu over closing the pits dug for laying cable at Air Bypass Road and on delaying works at Ambedkar statue, the Commissioner directed the engineering department officials to speed up the works and also to fill the pits immediately.