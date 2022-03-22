  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Shift pollution causing factories to city outside

MCT Commissioner P S Girisha receiving complaints from the public during Spandana at the Municipal Office in Tirupati on Monday
x

MCT Commissioner P S Girisha receiving complaints from the public during 'Spandana' at the Municipal Office in Tirupati on Monday

Highlights

The Commissioner wants the city planning officials to see the bricks manufacturing units and cement mixture units to be shifted from the city

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha directed the officials to shift those factories discharging hazardous effluents and causing health problems to the people, away from the city. He wanted the city planning officials to see the bricks manufacturing units and cement mixture units to be shifted from the city.

After receiving complaint from people of Tirumala Reddy Nagar, who expressed their woes due to cement bricks manufacturing units located near their houses, causing health hazards like lungs infection, the Commissioner said business near the city was important but health of public is also more important.

Speaking to media after 'Spandana' grievance program at Municipal Office here on Monday, he said it is the responsibility of all to save the city from pollution as it has been progressing in Swatchh Sarvekshan.

Responding to a complaint from Corporators Laddu Bhaskar Reddy, SK Babu and Anjaneyulu over closing the pits dug for laying cable at Air Bypass Road and on delaying works at Ambedkar statue, the Commissioner directed the engineering department officials to speed up the works and also to fill the pits immediately.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X