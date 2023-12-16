Tirupati: Singapore-based author plans to bring his books in Braille

Tirupati : Singapore-based writer Venkata Vinod Parimi unveiled his latest book ‘Daivam tho Naa Anubhavalu-3’ on Friday in Tirumala. On this occasion, he donated Rs 1 lakh to Gosamrakshana Trust, run by the TTD. He presented the cheque and a copy of his new book to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy in Tirumala earlier in the day.

The new book comprises 22 short stories recounting the author’s personal encounters with divine forces. Despite his demanding role as the regional director of Service, Asia-Pacific, at Miele appliances Pvt Ltd in Singapore, Venkata Vinod remains a devoted disciple of Lord Venkateswara.

Vinod’s journey into spiritual writing began during the Covid-19 pandemic when international travel restrictions prevented him from visiting the Tirumala temple. His first spiritual book was ‘Daivam tho Naa Anubhavalu’ and second book and donated the proceeds from both books, an amount of Rs 3 lakh, to TTD Gosamrakshana Trust. Speaking to the media in Tirupati, Vinod said that the present book marked the conclusion of his three-part series. He expressed his belief that the book will resonate with devout followers of Lord Venkateswara and other Hindu deities, allowing them to connect personally with the shared spiritual experiences. He also has plans to bring the three parts in Braille.