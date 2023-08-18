Tirupati: Smuggling, habitat loss spell doom for ecosystem

Tirupati : Notwithstanding the vehement denials by officials of the Forest department, the Opposition parties feel that the frequent foray of wild animals like leopards into human habitats and attacking them was happening due to the human destruction of thick forests depriving the animals of their natural habitats.



Reacting to the news story ‘Are smugglers triggering man, animal conflict’ published in Hans India on Thursday, leaders of various political parties on Thursday said the failure to check the multi-fold increase in red sanders smuggling was resulting in incidents that were never witnessed in the past.

Former TTD trust board member and TDP leader Bonda Umamaheshwar Rao said there are apprehensions among the people that political leaders and police and Forest officials know about the spurt in red sanders smuggling. If the police and officials want, they can control the menace.

It requires political and administrative will, he said.

The TDP leader also felt that instead of giving sticks for Rs 10 each it would be more easy and a simple solution if the entire pathway was closed with fencing so that even a small animal cannot enter and at the same time there would be no obstruction to free flow of air. The pilgrims will not have the courage to stand before a leopard and shoo it away, he said. If the TTD decides to fence the pathway, several donors will come forward, he added. Another former TTD trust board member and BJP leader G Bhanu Prakash Reddy said the TTD had not taken any measures after a six-year-old boy Kaushik was injured in the leopard attack earlier. There is no coordination between the TTD and the Forest department. Of the 10.5-km Alipiri footpath, only 3-4 km is the risk zone where the protective measures should be taken, he said.

Increased red sanders smuggling had adversely affected the ecosystem and wild animals have been moving out of the forests, Reddy alleged. He also felt that there was some nexus between the lawbreakers and law-keepers and perhaps lawmakers.

BJP state spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas said the reasons for the increasing movement of wild animals at the footpath and should be analysed scientifically. A committee comprising TTD, Forest officials, experts and academicians should study and suggest measures to prevent such incidents in future.

TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav felt that drone cameras should be used to check the smuggling activities in the forest.

Jana Sena Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal stated that while smuggling of red sanderss has increased, the Forest department cannot say that no one had complained to them.

Rayalaseema Porata Samithi convenor P Naveen Kumar Reddy said the TTD had converted Tirumala into a concrete jungle by constructing several cottages and shops in thick forest area of Gogarbham, Papavinasam, etc, forcing the wild animals to enter human habitats.