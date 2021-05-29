Tirupati : SP Venkata Appala Naidu urges people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 norms

Tirupati : In an effort to ensure public and traders adhere to Covid safety norms strictly, Tirupati Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu conducted inspections across various markets and trading centres in the pilgrim city on Saturday.

He began his inspection with Indira Priyadarsini market, the biggest market in the city, where he interacted with traders and stressing them to see that the public coming to their shops for purchasing vegetables mandatorily wear face mask and strictly maintain physical distance. He also asked them to display boards clearly to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

The SP along with senior police officials later inspected fish market located near Leelamahal Junction, which would be very busy on weekends.

He wanted the traders keep readily sanitisers at their shops for them and also for public for frequent sanitising their hands.

Later, he went to vegetable market located near Bonthalamma temple on Karakambadi road where he emphasised the importance of social distance to be maintained by the public during their purchasing time.

Speaking on the occasion, he said despite the adminisation making best efforts to arrest spread of infection, Covid graph was going up in Tirupati and surrounding areas underlining the imperative need of public following safety norms.

It is the public who will be mainly responsible for the effective implementation of curfew and safety norms to delink the Covid chain, he opined.

In a tendency to return home early, the public usually ignore the physical distance norm, he said it is the responsibility of shopkeepers to see not to be crowded or jostle at their shops.

He warned of stern action against those who break the lockdown norms and coming on to the roads without any valid reason. He urged people to cooperate with administration in implementing curfew strictly to drive away coronavirus from the district.

Special Branch DSP Ramana and CI Sathyanarayana were present.