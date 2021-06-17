Tirupati: Speed up vaccination drive, demands TDP

Tirupati: TDP staged a dharna at MRO office here on Wednesday demanding speeding up of vaccination process. Former MLA M Sugunamma, TDP Parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav, corporator R C Munikrishna, P Sridhar Varma and others took part in the protest and criticised the government for not taking up the vaccination process properly.

They recalled that thousands of people have been looking for their second dose even after completing the stipulated time gap after taking the first shot.

The leaders demanded the government to give Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to the kin of those who died due to Covid.

Other demands include providing better medical care at hospitals, ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the families of black fungus deaths and Rs 25 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives due to oxygen shortage in Ruia hospital.

They sought the government to declare journalists as frontline warriors.