Tirupati: Spike in Covid cases in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Revealing the scarring picture of Covid-19 in the pilgrim city, Municipal Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha said that 736 cases were reported in the last one month from the city and in Tirupati rural areas.

Among those found positive, 268 are under home isolation, 91 in private or government hospital availing treatment and 190 discharged after treatment, Commissioner said adding that 2,800 primary contacts and 5,394 secondary contacts were identified for surveillance.

Ward Health Secretaries and ASHA workers were directed to see the primary and secondary contact remain indoors at least for a period of 7-15 days and visit their homes to monitor their health daily.

Reiterating that strictly adhering to precautionary measures like wearing a mask, ensuring physical distance and sanitising hands only check spread of the virus, the Corporation on its part intensified inspection of commercial establishments, shops and malls to see the people complaining to safety norms.

In the last one month, Rs 60,000 fine was imposed on those who were found not wearing masks in the inspections including a school which was fined Rs 10,000, he said, warning commercial units of cancelling trade licences, if they, found violating safety norms second time.

Meetings with various associations of business, trade and shops are also being held to create awareness among business community on the imperative need of following safety norms to check Covid cases under control in the city after negligence on the part of many shops and schools in following safety norms was found, he said.

He also cautioned stringent action on those violating safety norms. Simultaneously, he said the corporation was also focusing on vaccination, first covering all those who completed 60 years and 45 years and above in the city and informed that about 31,000 took vaccination so far.

Daily 200 were coming to the municipal PHCs for vaccination while the ward volunteers motivating the people to get vaccinated as early as possible and 15 private hospitals were also permitted to do vaccination on payment basis of Rs 250 each.

Municipal Health Officer Dr D T Sudharani was also present. Later, the Commissioner along with the Mayor Dr R Sireesha held a meeting with municipal officials on the measures to be taken up to prevent the spread of virus in the city.