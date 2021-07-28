Tirupati: SPMVV alumni association takes part in virtual meet

Tirupati: The alumni of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam met virtually on Tuesday with great zeal.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Duvvuri Jamuna addressed the old students of the university and said that the alumni associations were reminiscent of their affiliations with universities during college days.

Rector Prof D Sarada expressed hope that the old students will be able to provide personalised advice to present students.

President of the alumni association Prof Usha Rani said that it was a pleasure to meet the first batch students as well as the existing students through this association. More than 250 people took part in the convention, recalling their affiliation with the university and the role of the university in shaping their behaviour.

Registrar Prof DM Mamata Prof Katyayani, Dr Joshna, Dr Shobha Rani, Dr Dwaram Lakshmi and Dr Sujatha and other faculty participated in the event. On this occasion, Shanti Gosh (USA), Vice President of alumni association, has launched the alumni website through the Vice Chancellor.