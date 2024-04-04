  • Menu
Tirupati: SPMVV College fest 'Virinchi 2k24' begins

Winners of Miss Virinchi, Miss Smile and Miss Elegant titles Jenice, Rochana Priya and Maha Lakshmi in the competitions held during Virinchi 2k24 event at SPMVV in Tirupati on Wednesday

College fest - Virinchi 2k24 was inaugurated with a burst of energy and enthusiasm at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Wednesday.

Tirupati : College fest - Virinchi 2k24 was inaugurated with a burst of energy and enthusiasm at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Wednesday. Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi, Registrar Prof N Rajani, founder of Prakruthi Vanam Prof MCV Prasad, Director of SoET Prof Mallikarjuna and others took part in the inaugural event.

The V-C spoke about the culture and appreciated the students for successfully organising the event.

Prof MCV Prasad explained the impact of technology, urbanisation, have brought changes in the lifestyle and influence the present generation. He advised everyone to stay healthy, self-oriented and self-focused.

The fest featured a series of competitive events that put participants' skills and talents to the test. Music, dance, artistic expression to environmental sustainability, rangoli, blind paint, mehandi etc., were performed by the students. As a part of the event, a talent pageant show Miss Virinchi 2k24 was organised which consisted of three rounds. Jenice, Rochana Priya and Mahalakshmi have been crowned with Miss Virinchi, Miss Smile and Miss Elegant respectively. The show was sponsored by Aakruti family store located at V V Mahal Road, Tirupati.

