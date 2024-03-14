  • Menu
Tirupati: SPMVV gets quality audit certificates
SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi receiving the quality audit certificates from Hym International MD A Sivaiah on Wednesday. Registrar Prof N Rajani, Prof T Tripura Sundari and others are also seen.

Tirupati : Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) received quality audit certificates – ISO 21001: 2018 (Educational Organisations Management System); ISO 50001: 2018 (Energy Management System); ISO 14001: 2015 (Environmental Management System) and Green and Environment Award in recognition for maintaining green zone, rain harvesting practices.

The awards were presented to Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi by Alapati Sivaiah, Managing Director representing Hym International, Hyderabad.

These certificates serve as a testament to the University’s unwavering dedication in maintaining the highest standards of quality across all its academic and administrative functions. The rigorous auditing process conducted by Hym International, a renowned authority in quality assessment, underscores the university’s relentless pursuit of excellence in education and administration.

Expressing gratitude, the Vice-Chancellor stated, “Receiving these quality audit certificates reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional education and services to our students and stakeholders”.

Registrar Prof N Rajani said that the University is proud to uphold the highest standards of quality in all aspects of operations.

Prof T Tripura Sundari, Director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) acknowledged the invaluable contribution of faculty and staff in facilitating this audit process and extended gratitude to the Auditing team for recognising the University’s adherence to stringent quality benchmarks.

