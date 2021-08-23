Tirupati: SPMVV honorary doctorate for Telugu writer Volga

Tirupati: Noted Telugu writer and poet P Lalitha Kumari popularly known as Volga is going to receive the honorary doctorate from Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) at its 18th convocation to be held on August 25. During a virtual press meet held on Monday, Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna said Volga will also be the orator and deliver the convocation address.

Due to the pandemic situation and the underlying Covid norms, the VC said the convocation will be held in hybrid mode. While only PhD candidates will be presented the degrees in person, all other degrees, medals and prizes will be given online which will be presented to them later.

She said the Governor and Chancellor Biswabhusan Harichandan will preside over the convocation virtually whereas the Minister for Education Dr Audimulapu Suresh will make his presence from the University itself. For the first time, NRI students are going to receive their degrees. The first international PhD scholar Meenakshi Anipindhi of the USA will receive her degree in person.

On this occasion, the university will be awarding a total of 150 gold medals in Sciences, Social Sciences and Engineering & Technology for three years from 2017-2019. Similarly, 31 book prizes will be given. Out of 216 PhD degrees in Social Sciences and Sciences, 135 candidates will receive them in person.

In all, the university will be awarding 3,054 degrees in various disciplines since the last convocation held in March 2017. Mentioning the achievements of varsity, the VC said that SPMVV-TOCIC (TePP Outreach-cum-Cluster Innovation Centre) has been placed first among the 12 centres for three years in a row.

Further, it is the only state university to get the funding of national level scheme TOCIC-PRISM of Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) out of 12 centres in India in which majority being the central institutes like CSIR and IITs.

Rector Prof D Sarada, Registrar Prof DM Mamatha, Prof C Vani, Prof T Sobha Rani and others were also present on the occasion.