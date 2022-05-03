Tirupati: SPMVV, IISER-T ink pact to promote research

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati, on Monday.

The objective of the MoU is to promote and enhance academic research and training in various related fields and to encourage the students, research scholars and faculty to interact with their counterparts for enhancing their skills to become more job oriented.

They also agreed to share teaching and R&D resources of both the institutions and formulate joint proposals, organise courses and workshops between the two institutions and to work in collaboration towards innovation incubation and entrepreneurship.

The MoU was signed by Registrars of both the institutions Prof D M Mamatha of SPMVV and Dr Mohan Kumar of IISER in the presence of SPMVV Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna and IISER Director Prof K N Ganesh. Development Deans of SPMVV and IISER Prof Sujatha and Prof Vijayamohanan Pillai, other deans and directors of both the institutions Prof Nagaraju, Prof T Bharathi, Prof P Uma Maheswari Devi, Prof G Savithri, Dr Ganga Bhavani, Prof Sreedevi, Prof Ramesh Souti, Prof Ambica and Dr Vasudha Rani were present.