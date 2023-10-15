Tirupati: Sports provide relief from stress

Tirupati: The regular participation in sports activities will provide enjoyment and relief from stress in the daily routine busy life, said APSPDCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director K Santhosh Rao while speaking after inaugurating the three-day ‘Electricity employees inter-circle hockey, basketball and shuttle competition-2023’, at SV Arts College grounds here on Saturday.



APSPDCL Sports Council along with the Operation Circle, Tirupati is organising competitions for the employees working in AP Transco, APGenco, APSPDCL, APCPDCL, APEPDCL. Stating that employees, who excel in the competition become eligible to participate in national-level competitions to enhance SPDCL image, he said participating in sports help one to develop competitive and sportive spirit and also discipline which would go a long way in improving individual performance to improve services.

Later, SPDCL Director NVS Subbaraju, Non-Whole Time Woman Director PB Sasikala, who spoke said 300 electricity employees from all over the state participating in these competitions and wanted the employees to maintain a friendly approach during the competitions and do their best to be a winner. On the occasion, the employees, who won in the recent national-level competitions were felicitated with a shawl and a memento.

Chief General Managers Y Lakshmi Narasiah, KRS Dharmagnani, General Managers Adiseshaiah, Ramachandra Rao, Chandrasekhar Reddy, Sports Officer Kumara Vadivelu, and APSPDCL Tirupati Sports Council Chairman M Krishna Reddy were present.