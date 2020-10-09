Tirupati: Sri City community bids warm send-off to DSP

Tirupati: The Sri City fraternity gave a cordial farewell to Bh Vimala Kumari, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) who was promoted and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Marine), at a function held at Business Centre on Friday.



Founder managing director Ravindra Sannareddy, a host of senior managers of various industrial units and the police staff felicitated Vimala Kumari and recalled her services for protection of law and order and ensuring security more so to the women employees who are 50 per cent of the Sri City workforce. Srinivas, spouse of Vimala Kumari was also present. Ravindra Sannareddy said, "As the mega industrial park has investors from more than 27 countries, security of expats becomes a challenging task. Vimala Kumari during her tenure of nearly three years as DSP ensured safety & security in the region, and we all convey our appreciation to her and the entire team. In the same way she has played a significant role in handling the issue of safe return of guest workers to their native places and in maintaining Sri City and the surrounding areas 'corona free' during lockdown period and also during the restart phase." "The large women workforce, which forms more than 50 per cent of the total employees and more than 1,000 women students, feel safe and secured because of the confidence created by the DSP. She was always accessible to the women, including the young girls and housewives, and has organised awareness programmes for making them more confident and strong," Ravindra Sannareddy added. Thanking the Sri City community for honouring her, Vimala Kumari said, "When I got posting to Sri City, for a while, I was a bit reluctant, as it is a secluded industrial area. But, the friendly ambience prevailing in and around the Sri City region changed that feeling. Here, I could perform duties freely in a good environment, as there were no pressures from anybody. I really feel proud for creating confidence among the women community here through regular interaction," she said thanking the Sri City management and unit managers. Representatives of various industries were present.