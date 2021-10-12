Tirupati: Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Centre inaugurated

Tirupati: The outpatient services at Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Centre set up by the TTD at the old BIRRD hospital block in Tirupati will commence from Tuesday while the surgeries will be performed from the first week of December. The new heart centre was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to the pilgrim city on Monday.

The hospital was set up on the instructions of Chief Minister fulfilling former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's dream of providing free heart surgeries to children. Under SV Pranadana Trust, surgeries to children will be performed free of cost here.

Hitherto, parents having children with congenital heart diseases were bearing heavy burden to get the surgeries done by going to the cities like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. The government wanted to provide the facility in the State itself with the help of TTD.

During the first phase, the TTD has spent Rs 25 crore for the heart centre developed in 44,670 square feet with 50 beds. It has five consultation suites in the OP block besides patients waiting area.

The radiology block is having X-ray room, advanced Cath lab, 3D cardiac echography, 12 channel ECG machine, portable D2D colour doppler machine etc., The TTD has appointed paediatric cardiology and cardiothoracic doctors at the new facility to provide medical care of international standards.

A 15-bedded pre ICU block and another 15-bedded post ICU block, three laminar flow operation theatres, two general wards with 20 beds and other facilities were also set up at this new heart centre. The administrative wing has doctors' cabins, a director's chamber and meeting hall.

After the inauguration, the Chief Minister watched a 3-minute video on the specialties of the hospital. TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy, K Narayana Swamy, and Vellampalli Srinivas, MPs M Gurumoorthy, PV Mithun Reddy, N Reddeppa, MLAs B Karunakar Reddy, B Madhusudan Reddy, A Srinivasulu, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Collector M Hari Narayanan, Commissioner PS Girisha, DIG Kanthi Rana Tata, Heart Centre Director Srinath Reddy, BIRRD hospital special officer Reddeppa Reddy and others participated in the programme.