Tirupati: Srinivasa Sethu flyover works to be completed by year-end

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali said that 85 per cent of the works of the Srinivasa Sethu flyover connecting Tiruchanur road and Kapilatheertham were over and the remaining works will be completed by this year end.

The Commissioner along with TTD chief engineer Nageswar Rao andengineering officials on Tuesday inspected the flyover works.

Speaking after the inspection of works, the Commissioner asserted that there was no compromise on the quality of works and refuted reports on social media alleging that the safety walls (crash barriers) at some places developed cracks.

The works are being executed by a reputed infrastructure company India Afcons while the TTD, Municipal Corporation and Smart City Corporation engineers are closely monitoring the flyover works on daily basis ensuring best standards are followed in the construction, she said informing that the Government of India's quality control wing was also supervising the works taken up under the Centre supported smart city project giving no scope for disregarding maintaining quality in the works.

Urging the people not to believe the social media reports trying to create doubts on the quality of the works, she affirmed the construction works were being executed adhering to the Indian standards which were confirmed in the various tests periodically done on the quality of the works.

She said that first, a part of the flyover from RTC bus stand (Srinivasa pilgrim complex) to Kapilatheertham was thrown open for public after completion of works and recently flyover (approach road) from Karakambadi road to Prakasam park was also recently inaugurated on Vijayadasami easing traffic congestion to some extent in the pilgrim city.

Efforts are on for the completion of the linking of Renigunta road with the flyover in the next phase and later the remaining parts of the works from Ramanuja circle to Tiruchanur which will be over in 2-3 months, she averred.