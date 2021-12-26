Tirupati: SSD tokens to be released online tomorrow

Tirupati: The online quota of SSD (Slotted Sarva Darshan) tokens for the month of January 2022 will be released by TTD on December 27 by 9 am.

During Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam days from January 13 to 22, a quota of 5,000 tickets per day and for the remaining days 10,000 tickets per day will be released online.

The devotees are requested to make note of it and book the Sarva Darshan tickets online.