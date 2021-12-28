Tirupati: STV Nagar residents helpless to stop water wastage

Tirupati: Water is precious but in STV Nagar, the residents are unable to stop drinking water going waste through damaged pipes and taps. STV Nagar (15th division) residents are remaining helpless to stop the water going waste as the Corporation officials and the Corporator remaining silent even after it was brought to their notice.

The wastage of water through the pipelines and taps daily starts immediately after the water supply begins and continues for two-three hours, till the supply was stopped. Valuable drinking water flowing freely on the road or into the drain is a routine affair in the colony due to the apathy of corporation officials.

At many places, the drains remain clogged as the sanitary workers are not cleaning them regularly resulting in foul smell emanating from the drains and also breeding mosquitoes causing diseases. Interestingly, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana is the Corporator but he

too remaining a silent spectator allowing the water wastage, alleged many residents. Nirmala, a resident, said that they have been complaining to the Sachivalayam and municipal staff on the damaged water line but in vain.

Mani, a temple priest, said as the side canals are filled with silt due to no cleaning daily, sometimes the choked drain flow on the street causing inconvenience to people. Many residents said though CC roads were laid in the entire colony, a notified slum, clogged drains, overflowing UDS and damaged water lines and taps making the area look unclean and wanted the authorities to ensure proper maintenance of open drains, UDS and replacing the damaged pipes and taps to stop water wastage.