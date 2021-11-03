Tirupati: SV University ranked 351-400 in QS Asia University Rankings

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University has been ranked 351-400 in QS Asia University Rankings – 2022.

Expressing happiness over the ranking, Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy congratulated all the faculty, research scholars and PG students for the achievement. He said that the university is striving hard to improve the quality of research and teaching by modernising the infrastructure and sophisticated scientific instrumentation facilities besides establishing collaborations with reputed national and international universities.

He appealed to all the academic fraternity to work hard in the direction of research and academic upgradation of the university to reach global standards. The QS World University Rankings 2022 use 11 performance indicators as the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, but they are recalibrated to reflect the attributes of Asia's Institutions.

The universities are judged across all their core missions to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.

This year 687 universities featured in the ranking process in which Andhra University was said to be placed in 401-450 ranking band while Sri Krishnadevaraya University was ranked 451-500. Acharya Nagarjuna University stood at 501-550.