Tirupati: SVIMS a jewel in the crown of Rayalaseema

Tirupati: Donations have been pouring in on SVIMS during the pandemic. Several donors have been choosing the Institute to offer donations in the form of equipment which have become immensely useful towards patient care.

On Tuesday, the hospital received Rs 5 lakh worth of 13 stretchers and surgical gloves donated by Dr Jayachandra Reddy on behalf of Dr Subhashini Yaturi. They chose to donate the stretchers in view of the inflow of patients to state Covid hospital.

Director of SVIMS Dr B Vengamma received the items through city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA lauded the services of SVIMS during the pandemic and described the institute as a jewel for the entire Rayalaseema and has been extending excellent services during the Covid period.

When specialised treatment is required for Covid patients, the Institute has been attracting everyone with its dedicated services. Having most experienced doctors has become a boon for the institute. No words can describe the greatness of SVIMS in saving the lives of Covid people, MLA felt.

Any big hospital may face dearth of facilities and equipment due to the increasing needs and so too SVIMS. But it has been overcoming it with the help of donors as they donated PPE kits, sanitisers, surgical gloves, masks, wheelchairs and other equipment. He praised the donors for their kind gesture.

Dr Vengamma has said that the use of PPE kits, masks and gloves has immensely increased due to Covid. About 10,000 gloves were being used daily by doctors and other staff. Knowing their requirement, the donors have donated gloves and stretchers. RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, Dr Saran B Singh, Dr Siddarth Kumar, Dr Sridhar Babu and others took part.