Tirupati: SVVMC seeks nod for installing Ganesh idol at Vinayaka Sagar

SVVMC members speaking to Municipal Commissioner P S Girsha at his chamber in Municipal Office in Tirupati on Saturday
Highlights

Tirupati: City-Based Sri Vara Siddi Vinayaka Mahostava Committee (SVVMC) members on Saturday appealed to Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha to make necessary arrangements at Vinayaka Sagar on Karakambadi Road for immersion of Lord Vinayaka idols on the eve of Vinayaka Chavithi on September 10.

They also sought permission for installing 60-feet dancing stone idol of Lord Ganesha in the middle of Vinayaka Sagar.

The Committee members met Municipal Commissioner Girisha at his chamber in Municipal Office on Saturday and gave a representation regarding this to him.

Speaking to media outside the Municipal Office, the committee members said the SVVMC has been conducting Vinayaka idol immersion at Vinayaka Sagar on the outskirts of temple city for the past 20 years.

SVVMC members Naveenkumar Reddy, Gundala Gopinath, RC Munikrishna, Karate Srinivas, Bhaskar Naidu, Naveen Royal, Anand, Sarath and others were present.

