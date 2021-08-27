Tirupati : SVVU 10th convocation to be held on Aug 28 says University VC Padmanabha Reddy

Tirupati : SV Veterinary University's 10th Convocation will be held on August 28 (Saturday) at Veterinary College Auditorium in Tirupati, said University Vice-Chancellor V Padmanabha Reddy.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, he said the Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan in the capacity of Chancellor to the University will participate in the convocation in virtual mode due to pandemic situation and also informed that Agriculture Scientist Recruitment Board former Chairman A K Srivastava will attend as a chief guest and will deliver convocation speech.

In the convocation, he said as many as 426 students, who have completed their Under Graduate(UG), Post Graduate(PG), PhDs in the year 2020-21 will receive degrees besides 37 gold medals will be awarded.

Following Covid norms, the VC said only 87 students will be invited to the convocation to take their honorary causa degrees of which 11 UG students, 56 PG students, 20 Ph D students will receive their completed certificates.

He informed that apart from conferring best scientist awards to the persons for their outstanding services and research for the development of veterinary science, two professors working in the veterinary university are going to receive 'Best Teacher' awards in the convocation.

Registrar Ravi, Research Director K Sarjan Rao, Expansion Director Venkata Naidu, Dairy and Fishery Deans J Suresh and Ravi Kumar Reddy respectively were present.