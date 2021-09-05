Tirupati: Swarnamukhi riverbed turns into dumping yard

Tirupati: The Swarnamukhi river turned into a dumping yard for the Tiruchanoor Panchayat as it is dumping its collected waste from households on the riverbed.

About 10 to 15 tractors of household waste collected daily was dumped on the riverbank and also riverbed polluting it.

As the waste is dumped in open it became a feeding point to the stray cattle and pigs adding more to the ugly seen.

As the dump yard is on the side of the busy main road, Mundalpudi bridge, leading to dozens of villages in Tirupati rural mandal, the people passing on that road cannot escape from obnoxious stink.

With the incessant rains for the past three-four days, the river came into life and flowing with carrying the waste, adding more to the pollution. Moreover, it is highly objectionable using riverbed as dumping yard, causing water body pollution. According to the Supreme Court verdict, water bodies and its surrounding areas should be protected from the pollution.

In tune with the fast-developing township, it is really shocking that the panchayat with more residential colonies coming up, unable to find suitable place for dumping its waste.

The Tiruchanoor with 30,000 population is also the second largest Devastanam under the control of TTD both income wise and also footfall of devotees, which is attracting more devotees every day.

Tiruchanoor resident and also a BJP Tirupati Rural president Vijaya Kumar said when it was a tiny village some years back used this place as dumping yard and now, the Tiruchanoor turned as fast-developing area it is must for the panchayat to relocate the dump yard to avoid water body pollution. Talking to The Hans India, Panchayat Secretary and also Executive Officer Surendra Rao said, however, a proposal for effective handling of waste and reuse it like converting into manure under consideration to avoid any pollution.