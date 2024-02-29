Tirupati: TDP’s delay on candidate fuels speculations

Tirupati : The delay in confirming TDP candidate for Puthalapattu reserved constituency has sparked speculations.

Despite clear indications from party leader N Chandrababu Naidu earlier suggesting journalist K Murali Mohan as the likely candidate, his name was conspicuously absent from the initial list.

Undeterred, Murali Mohan has been vigorously campaigning for the past 2-3 months. However, fresh contenders have emerged, with Sapthagiri Prasad and A Munirathnam reportedly entering the fray, adding further intrigue to the race.

There was a strong expectation in many quarters that Murali’s name would certainly figure in the first list itself along with Dr VM Thomas’s name for GD Nellore. But surprisingly, the party leadership cleared the name of Thomas while keeping Murali’s status in limbo.

Murali Mohan, a seasoned journalist who joined the TDP ranks in June 2023, was swiftly appointed as the party in-charge for the Puthalapattu constituency by Naidu himself. Naidu's public endorsement of Murali during a rally further fuelled expectations of his candidacy.

Since then, Murali has been actively engaged in party activities, spearheading an extensive door-to-door campaign that has covered over half the panchayats in the area. He has even unveiled a comprehensive constituency manifesto, outlining 25 key priorities and assuring constituents of his commitment to addressing their concerns once elected.

Meanwhile, other aspirants like Sapthagiri Prasad, a long-standing party spokesperson and Anagallu Munirathnam, the TDP state SC cell secretary, have thrown their hats in the ring.

Sapthagiri Prasad is currently the party state spokesperson while Munirathnam is the TDP state SC cell secretary. It was learnt that they both have been reportedly meeting party state leaders seeking their support. Munirathnam has been aspiring for the ticket in every election since 1999 but never got a chance.

A TDP leader expressed concern that any last-minute change in candidate could send the wrong signals to the party cadre and the people who have already embraced Murali's candidacy enthusiastically. As anticipation mounts for the second list of candidates, the air of ambiguity and suspense continues to hang over the Puthalapattu constituency.