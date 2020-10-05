Tirupati: Techie's passion to become motovlogger

Tirupati: Taking advantage of lockdown holidays, Rupesh Minchala, a student from Tirupati, has been exploring many new places on his bike and vlogging his travelogues by capturing videos.



Rupesh, a B Tech graduate from Sri Vidyanikethan in Tirupati, went to Britain (UK) for pursuing MBA. But due to coronavirus outbreak, he came back to hometown Tirupati in May and continued motovlogging as his hobby. From the childhood days, Rupesh has had a strong bond with cameras and drones. He used to ask his father to take him to camera showrooms, whenever a new camera was launched in the market.

This also promoted him towards a motovlogging hobby. First, this kind of thinking started in his mind when he was working in Bengaluru in 2018. He and his friends went on a road trip on their bikes to Ooty via Bandipur forest sanctuary and captured nature sceneries.

That journey had changed his whole perspective towards a motovlogging. Speaking to The Hans India, Rupesh said "I realised to visit many places and to see different kinds of lifestyles in the society by practically learning and experiencing them. I always want to make videos after watching his favourite programmes in YouTube. One day I just decided to vlog, but I didn't have any equipment except my phone. My first few vlogs were taken with my phone. Later, I bought all the necessary gadgets."

He added that his parents were always extended support to him for motovlogging, especially his mother even though she didn't understand the concept of YouTube, travel vlogs. "Now, I have traveled to eight states in India and visited three countries. I have travelled around 11,250 kms since the beginning of my YouTube channel. My longest ride was from Tirupati to Lonavala, 2,676 km. Some of my favourite places are Bali, Goa, Puducherry, Udupi, Chikmagalur and Vagamon." "Everyone encouraged me for doing motovlogging and they are loving my drone footage. Their constant encouragement is a big boon to me. Last November, I went to Bali (Indonesia) for 11-day amazing trip. People are so friendly and I didn't want to come back,"he added.

studies, I went to Manchester and did a few vlogs on student's lifestyles. Currently, I started a new series on Tirupati," he said.

Rupesh stated that he wants to do more vlogs till the normalcy returned.