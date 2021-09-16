Tirupati : TMC celebrates Visvesvaraya's 160th birth anniversary

Tirupati : On the occasion of legendary engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya's 160th birth anniversary, the Welfare Association of Licensed Planners and Engineers(TWALPE) members celebrated Engineers' Day at Lalithakala Pranganam in Municipal Office here on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention that remembering his great contribution in the field of civil engineering, the Indian government has declared September 15, Visvesvaraya's birthday as Engineers' Day.

Mayor Dr Sirisha and Commissioner P S Girisha, who attended as chief guests, said that engineers' role was pivotal for the development of any country.

They called upon young engineers in the society to take Visveswaraya as a role model for rendering valuable services for the further development of the country.

TWALPE president W M Bhaktavathsalam said Visveswaraya made unparallel contributions to the country and made the British to honour him as 'Sir' with his unbelievable intellectuality and urged all the engineers to follow the footsteps of legendary engineer.

He also requested the authorities to install Visveswaraya bronze statue in the city marking his contribution while constructing Tirumala down ghat road ( first ghat road) who worked as chief engineer for the construction of the road.

Deputy Mayor Mudranarayana, Deputy Planner Mohan Kumar, TWALPE members Reddeppa Naidu, Balaji, Subbaryudu, Ramesh Babu, Aneeswar, Seshadri and others were present.

Meanwhile, APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director H Harinatha Rao said Mokshagundam Visvescaraya was an inspiration to all engineers. M Visvesvaraya's 160th birth anniversary was celebrated at SPDCL corporate office here on Wednesday.

Recalling the legendary engineer's services to the country, he wanted the all engineers working in SPDCL to strive for the organisation's development by emulating Visvesvaraya. SPDCL directors P Kaladhar Rao, VN Babu, ED T Vanaja and Chief GMs SH Rasheed, RN Prasad Reddy and NVS Subbaraju were present.