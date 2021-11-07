Tirupati: Tourism sector to get a big push in pilgrim city

Tirupati: In his efforts to give a stimulus to the moaning tourism sector, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy held a coordination meeting with the officials of tourism, forest, archaeology, endowments and R&B departments at Shilparamam here on Saturday. Setting the tone for the new initiatives, the MP made his intentions clear by saying that Tirupati Parliamentary constituency should earn more revenue in the country and various tourism projects should be designed to meet that goal.

Efforts will be made to open branches of all leading tourism companies and India Tourism offices etc., in Tirupati to promote tourist attractions in the constituency. Circuit tourism projects covering various spiritual places, eco-tourism projects and beaches will be formulated to attract pilgrims. By tapping the full potential through various packages, the constituency can get around Rs 46,000 crores in the form of GST which is equal to some states budget.

The MP underlined the importance of coordination between various government department officials to overcome the problems and develop the tourist places. He asked all the officials to chalk out specific proposals before November 29 so as to enable him to get any approvals and funds required from the Central government during the Parliament's winter session. Coordination between different government departments, private tourism operators and hoteliers was also underlined in the larger interests of tourism development.

The Executive Officers of Srikalahasti and Gudimallam temples were also present in the meeting. It was learnt that the MP asked Srikalahasti Devasthanam EO D Peddiraju to take steps on developing the route along the hill so that devotees can have hassle free 'Giri Pradakshina'. Such a move will reduce the 'Giri Pradakshina' route to a great extent from the present 24 kms, it was felt.

The MP was told that to take up any projects at Gudimallam temple, archaeological permissions are needed as it falls under their purview. However, archaeological officials present at the meeting have reportedly said that they will try to obtain permissions if the proposals are sent to them. Similarly, forest department officials were asked not to delay any approvals from their side.

Chittoor district Joint Collector (Aasara) N Rajasekhar, DFO East Narendranath, DFO wildlife Pavan Kumar, DFO Sullurpet Ravindra Reddy, Chittoor and Nellore district tourism officers D V Chandramouli and Nagabhushanam, APTDC Divisional Manager M Giridhar Reddy, other officials, hoteliers and private tour operators took part in the meeting.